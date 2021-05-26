Cancel
Research uncovers how 'non-professional' cells can trigger immune response

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncluded in the vast fallout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are paying closer attention to microbial infections and how life forms defend against attacks from pathogens. Research led by University of California San Diego scientists has shed new light on the complex dynamics involved in how organisms sense that...

medicalxpress.com
ScienceMedicalXpress

Fundamental advance in understanding T cell immunity

Monash University researchers have provided a fundamental advance regarding how T cells become activated when encountering pathogens such as viruses. The recent study, published in Science, co-led by Professor Nicole La Gruta, Professor Jamie Rossjohn and Professor Stephanie Gras with first author Dr. Pirooz Zareie from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, have found that T Cells need to recognize pathogens in a particular orientation in order to receive a strong activating signal.
docwirenews.com

Pronounced proliferation of non-beta cells in response to beta-cell mitogens in isolated human islets of Langerhans

Sci Rep. 2021 May 28;11(1):11283. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-90643-3. The potential to treat diabetes by increasing beta-cell mass is driving a major effort to identify beta-cell mitogens. Demonstration of mitogen activity in human beta cells is frequently performed in ex vivo assays. However, reported disparities in the efficacy of beta-cell mitogens led us to investigate the sources of this variability. We studied 35 male (23) and female (12) human islet batches covering a range of donor ages and BMI. Islets were kept intact or dispersed into single cells and cultured in the presence of harmine, glucose, or heparin-binding epidermal growth factor-like growth factor (HB-EGF), and subsequently analyzed by immunohistochemistry or flow cytometry. Proliferating cells were identified by double labeling with EdU and Ki67 and glucagon, c-peptide or Nkx6.1, and cytokeratin-19 to respectively label alpha, beta, and ductal cells. Harmine and HB-EGF stimulated human beta-cell proliferation, but the effect of glucose was dependent on the assay and the donor. Harmine potently stimulated alpha-cell proliferation and both harmine and HB-EGF increased proliferation of insulin- and glucagon-negative cells, including cytokeratin 19-positive cells. Given the abundance of non-beta cells in human islet preparations, our results suggest that assessment of beta-cell mitogens requires complementary approaches and rigorous identification of cell identity using multiple markers.
Jefferson County, ALwtvy.com

Researchers says COVID immunity could last years

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More positive news about COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers are now saying immunity could last for years. Health experts are hoping the findings of two new studies will help improve vaccine confidence and calm fears about how long immunity lasts. The studies looked at what our immune...
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers discover how cells can survive in high salt concentrations

Cells have to constantly adapt to their surroundings in order to survive. A sudden increase in the environmental levels of an osmolyte, such as salt, causes cells to lose water and shrink. In a matter of seconds, they activate a mechanism that allows them to recover their initial water volume and avoid dying.
MedicalXpress

Tiny implant cures diabetes in mice without triggering immune response

A team of researchers led by diabetes specialists and biomedical engineers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Cornell University has demonstrated that, using a miniscule device, they can implant insulin-secreting cells into diabetic mice. Once implanted, the cells secrete insulin in response to blood sugar, reversing diabetes without requiring drugs to suppress the immune system.
Sciencethewestonforum.com

Coronavirus can infect eye cells, according to COVID-19 research.

Coronavirus can infect eye cells, according to COVID-19 research. Can SARS-CoV-2 get into the body through the eyes?. While it was initially assumed that COVID-19 was primarily a respiratory disease, we now know that SARS-CoV-2 harms a large number of organs and tissues. According to a new study, the virus can now also infect eye cells.
worldcapitaltimes.com

How is the genome like an open book? New research shows cells’ ‘library system’

The organization of the human genome relies on physics of different states of matter — such as liquid and solid — a team of scientists has discovered. The findings, which reveal how the physical nature of the genome changes as cells transform to serve specific functions, point to new ways to potentially better understand disease and to create improved therapies for cancer and genetic disorders.
Phys.org

How to retard time for cells

Scientists at Leipzig University, in collaboration with colleagues from Germany and England, have succeeded in reversibly slowing down cellular processes. A team of biophysicists led by Professor Josef Alfons Käs and Dr Jörg Schnauß were able to show in experiments that cells can be transferred into slow motion without changing the temperature.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Scientists find bone marrow cells with coronavirus 'immunity memory'

New research shows immunity to the coronavirus could possibly last up to a year. Staff at Metro Health are now distributing COVID-19 vaccines at pop-up vaccine clinics at various locations across the city. The pace at pop-up vaccine clinics may be slower compared to the major hubs, but organizers say...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Genome Research Papers Describe Tool to Uncover Alternative Polyadenylation, Way to Find Conserved Non-Coding Sequences, More

Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California, Irvine, have developed a bioinformatic algorithm to uncover instances of alternative polyadenylation at single-cell and single-gene resolution from single-cell RNA-seq data. The researchers applied their Dynamic Analysis of Alternative PolyAdenylation from Single-cell RNA-seq, or scDaPars, tool to real and simulated data to show that it could recover alternative polyadenylation events otherwise missed due to low levels of sequenced mRNA. Further, applying scDaPars to cancer and human endoderm differentiation data enabled the researchers to tease out additional cell subpopulations. "Thus, scDaPars will enable us to understand cellular heterogeneity at the post-transcriptional APA level," the researchers say.
Scientific American

Can a Cell Remember?

Humans have been understandably obsessed by our big brains and their big powers. After all, how many other species have invented ibuprofen, electric blankets and happy hour? But it may be time to take a big breath, a step back, and ask what a cell can do. I wrote recently...
ScienceThe Conversation

How well your immune system works can depend on the time of day

When microorganisms – such as bacteria or viruses – infect us, our immune system jumps into action. It’s highly trained to sense and eliminate infections and clear up any damage caused by them. It’s typically assumed our immune systems work the exact same way regardless of whether an infection occurs...
WildlifeGenetic Engineering News

Researchers Uncover How Salmonella Bacteria Colonize the Gut

Epithelial cells are cells that come from surfaces of your body, such as the skin, blood vessels, urinary tract, or organs. They serve as a barrier between the inside and outside of your body, and protect it from viruses. A new finding by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) scientists at Rocky Mountain Laboratories demonstrates how Salmonella bacteria use intestinal epithelial cells to colonize the gut. The findings may lead to developing new treatments that help reduce the pathogen.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Immunity Boost in the Gut: Microbiota Are “Crucial Factors” Affecting Immune Responses to Vaccinations

Vaccine efficacy link to microbiota, studies show. Varying immune response to vaccinations could be countered with microbiota-targeted interventions helping infants, older people and others to take full advantage of the benefits of effective vaccines, Australian and US experts say. A comprehensive review in Nature Reviews Immunology concludes that evidence is...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Repertoire Immune Medicines Announces Cell Publication Characterizing T Cell Response to Novel, Highly-Immunogenic SARS-CoV-2 Epitopes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- Repertoire Immune Medicines, a clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease and other serious diseases, today announced the publication of new research that provides novel insights into how SARS-CoV-2 infected cells interact with the immune system. These findings, published online in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, provide new understanding into viral antigen presentation – from canonical open reading frames (ORFs) and internal out-of-frame ORFs – and how they may help epitope selection of peptides for immune monitoring and vaccine development for SARS-CoV-2 and other disease areas.
pakistanchristian.tv

The researchers explained how platelets strengthen Vda cells

Mitochondrial transition occurs between platelets and birth stem cells, which gives me the characteristics of these birth cells. This transfer enhances the processes that lead to the formation of substances, increasing their effect on wound healing. TM conducted trials on all calls and beeches. The introduction of platelets with beech...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study shows how scar tissue cells in the injured heart can be converted to heart muscle cells

It is estimated that during a heart attack, one billion cells in the heart are lost. In the wake of the heart attack, the lost tissue is replaced by scar tissue, which can lead to heart failure, arrhythmia and death. In a new study, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have shown how cells in the scar tissue can be converted to heart muscle cells, effectively regenerating the injured heart.
EurekAlert

Immune Response in Children (image)

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.