Tesla drops radar from lower-priced cars amid ‘self-driving’ scrutiny

Tesla cars want to watch you and record you as you drive with their autopiloting enabled, raising new privacy concerns. Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, and Mike from PA discuss on The Young Turks. Support TYT by becoming a member: http://tyt.com/join Check out our poll HERE: https://tyt.com/polls/tesla-autopilot Read more HERE: https://techcrunch.com/2021/05/27/tesla-has-activated-its-in-car-camera-to-monitor-drivers-using-autopilot/ "Tesla has enabled the in-car camera in its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to monitor drivers when its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system is being used. Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, Mike from PA (Central Committee) Cast: Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, Mike from PA (Central Committee) *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.