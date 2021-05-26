Cancel
Tesla drops radar from lower-priced cars amid ‘self-driving’ scrutiny

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla said it is dropping radar systems in its lower-priced electric cars in favor of cameras and other AI equipment — even as the company faces growing scrutiny over its “autonomous driving” features. Starting in May, Model 3 and Model Y Teslas sold in North America will no longer feature...

nypost.com
Elon Musk
