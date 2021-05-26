Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC indoor farming startup raises $300M from high-profile investors

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York City-based startup is growing leafy salad greens indoors — and it just raised a bunch of cabbage from investors including Natalie Portman and Justin Timberlake. Bowery Farming said Tuesday it had raised $300 million in a funding round that values its business at $2.3 billion. Alongside traditional venture capital backers, other notable investors include celebrity chef José Andrés, basketball player Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

nypost.com
