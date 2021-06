Here in California — where fifteen months ago our governor, Gavin Newsom, fundamentally altered not just this state but most of our nation by declaring an endless emergency and ruling via dictatorial power — things are sort of getting back to normal. Today, most of the Covid-related state restrictions are finally being lifted, but most businesses, schools and sporting events are still not expected to look like early 2020, and, quite outrageously, our King Gavin has refused to relinquish his “emergency” powers, even though the pandemic has been effectively over here since at least March.