The Surprising Link Spiral's Marisol Nichols Has With Law Enforcement In Real Life - Exclusive

By Gil Macias
Looper
Looper
 16 days ago
Contains spoilers for "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" In "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," a copycat killer has taken up Jigsaw's old hobby — creating elaborate instruments of death. They aren't a guaranteed death sentence; victims can escape at a high price, sacrificing a limb, a few pints of blood, or perhaps their tongues. For police captain Angie Garza (Marisol Nichols), the price was far more brutal. She was bound to a table with a pipe that spewed boiling wax aimed at her shrouded face, her neck was connected to a blade — in order to shut off the wax, all she had to do was press down in it and sever her spine in the process, giving her the choice to die a slow, agonizing death or live crippled and disfigured. Arguably, this is one of the most messed up choices presented to victims in the entire series and Garza's death scene will surely go down as one of the most torturous moments in the "Saw" franchise. While it wasn't a pleasant time for her character, shooting the scene was a total blast for Nichols, whom you may also recognize as Hermione Lodge from "Riverdale."

