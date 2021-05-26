Cancel
Smash boss Sakurai allegedly considering retirement, maybe ending 20 year Famitsu column

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll good things must come to an end...is the exact phrase I was thinking when reading over Masahiro Sakurai's newest Famitsu column, as reported by ryokutya2089. In case you've missed it, Sakurai has been contributing to a Famitsu column for nearly 20 years, dishing out inside info and insights into the development process of the Super Smash Bros. series. He's able to get fairly frank in these articles (within reason), and provide a window into his mind in a fireside chat sort of way.

Masahiro Sakurai
