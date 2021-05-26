Smash boss Sakurai allegedly considering retirement, maybe ending 20 year Famitsu column

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Game Builder Garage – Have you ever dreamed of building your own video games? Game Builder Garage is a great place to start! Learn game design and programming step-by-step from lessons developed by the minds at Nintendo. You’ll get help from a cast of Nodon – creatures that live inside your Nintendo Switch system! They’re in charge of programming tasks like moving your character, pressing buttons and adding sound effects. With the helpful Nodon at hand, you’ll learn how to create a tag game, kart racer and alien blaster … and that’s just the beginning of your game-design journey! Exchange codes with friends who also have Game Builder Garage to share your games, or download their games, too, and study how they built their creations for more inspiration. Game Builder Garage will be available June 11.