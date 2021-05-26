Wildwood Boardwalk’s Getting Fancy: Upscale Italian Restaurant Reopens Friday

Here is something fun you and your girls can do this summer. Bok Bar in Philly is once again offering rooftop yoga every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. If you never been to Bok Bar, just know it overlooks the entire city and is breathtaking. It is located atop the historic BOK building in South Philly. Now that the weather is nice and we are actually allowed to go outside, this bar should be one of your first stops for activities this season. And now you can get you exercise on, then immediately undo everything you just did with a drink or two.