Wildwood, NJ

Wildwood Boardwalk’s Getting Fancy: Upscale Italian Restaurant Reopens Friday

By Jahna Michal
 16 days ago
The Wildwood Boardwalk's getting fancy with the reopening of a beloved staple under new ownership this weekend. You probably envisioned yourself in a bathing suit sitting on the beach all Memorial Day Weekend long, right? That's all well and good, but here's the thing: you've got to eat sometime. Wildwood natives and lifelong tourists alike will be excited to hear this news: the Italian restaurant Pompeo's is opening its doors once again this weekend! This time, though, with new owners.

