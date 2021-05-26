Cancel
Durand, IL

Heartwarming Sportsmanship Photo Taken at Durand Softball Game

By Captain Jack
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At times it seems that the art of "sportsmanship" gets lost in the shuffle, with youth athletics. Now I'm not specifically talking about the players, it's a result of coaching...selfish, egotistical coaching. The players are always going to take the lead of a coach, no matter the sport. So if your kids sports team is coached by someone that is more into his/her state ranking and puffing their chest out in every situation, those are the same narcissistic values the team with adopt. When swearing and yelling is a crutch for a coaching staff, instead of teaching and helping...That coach is more concerned with how "they" look and not the team. It's sad, but it's becoming more and more a mainstay in high school athletics. Sure, everyone wants to win, but at what cost? Losing the respect of the athletes and the athletes parents? Coaches, you are TEACHERS and ROLE MODELS for these young minds...If that is too much to handle, find another career.

967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

