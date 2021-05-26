Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

SNP Government in talks with Greens on formal co-operation agreement

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiuxS_0aC0PGoV00
Nicola Sturgeon (PA Wire)

Scotland’s minority SNP Government is in talks with the Scottish Green Party over a formal co-operation agreement which could see MSPs from the latter becoming ministers, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said the move is “potentially ground-breaking” and the two parties will discuss “specific policy areas” where they can co-operate.

The SNP has 46 MSPs following the Holyrood election earlier this month and the Scottish Greens have seven, after Alison Johnstone became non-party affiliated on taking up the Presiding Officer role.

It is not inconceivable that a co-operation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this Government

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said: “I can confirm that the Scottish Government and the Scottish Green Party will enter structured talks, supported by the civil service, with a view to reaching – if we can – a formal co-operation agreement.

“As we embark on this process, we are setting no limits on our ambition.

“So in that vein let me be clear that while this is not a guaranteed or pre-agreed outcome, it is not inconceivable that a co-operation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this Government.”

Following the announcement, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said politics does not have to be about “point scoring or short-termism”.

He added: “We believe the people of Scotland want to see grown-up politics like this, and will approach the forthcoming talks in this spirit.”

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon also said the Scottish Government will soon set out its “expectations” for what will come after Level 0 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Outlining her plans for the first 100 days of Government, she told MSPs the “most important priority” is to lead Scotland safely out of the pandemic.

She said an announcement will come in the next three weeks on how Scotland will look once the levels system is scrapped.

“As we come out of the pandemic, there will be bumps in the road – as we are experiencing in Glasgow just now,” she said.

“But the vaccine rollout gives us firm hope that we are on the right track.

“So over the next three weeks, we will also set out our expectations for the stage beyond Level 0 – as we return to a much greater degree of normality.”

Ms Sturgeon said in the first 100 days the Scottish Government will publish an NHS recovery plan – “setting out how we will achieve a 10% increase in activity in key services”.

She also said legislation to create a national care service will be introduced in the next 12 months, with ministers aiming to have the new service – which would focus on social care – established by the end of the parliamentary term.

The First Minister told MSPs: “This will be, in my view, the most important public sector innovation since the establishment of the National Health Service.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Patrick Harvie
Person
Alison Johnstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Greens#Scottish People#Scottish Party#Uk#Scottish Politics#Government Ministers#Government Policy#The Scottish Green Party#Msps#The Scottish Parliament#The Scottish Government#Nhs#Level#Snp Government#Election#Legislation#Specific Policy Areas#Glasgow#Key Services#Firm Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Haemophilia Scotland chairman criticises ex-minister’s stance on blood inquiry

The chairman of Haemophilia Scotland has criticised a “patronising” former Scottish health minister for her opposition to an inquiry into the infected blood scandal. Bill Wright was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1986 and spent many years campaigning for an inquiry, taking time out from advocacy as his health deteriorated but eventually going on to lead the charity.
WorldBBC

FMQs: Sturgeon stands by education grades plan

Here are the headlines from First Minister's Questions:. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross challenges the first minister over the system for calculating exam grades. Nicola Sturgeon tells MSPs the 2020/21 awards are based on teacher judgement and not "past results or algorithms". Mr Ross highlights evidence that historical attainment data...
Politicseastlothiancourier.com

MSPs' first speeches in Parliament: Craig Hoy

East Lothian MSP Craig Hoy gave his first speech to Scottish Parliament last Tuesday (June 1). Craig Hoy, MSP for South Scotland, was elected in May. Thank you, Deputy Presiding Officer. I congratulate you on your new role and I welcome the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care and his colleagues to their new positions.
EconomyTelegraph

Scottish business quakes as SNP nears deal with Greens

The head of Glasgow’s Chamber of Commerce did not hold back when he warned of a crisis in trust between businesses and the Scottish Government. “At times it seems like the Government is lecturing the business community on fair work, the green economy, as if the business community are a bunch of naughty schoolchildren who need to be brought to heel,” Stuart Patrick told The Herald in December.
Public Healthkentlive.news

UK to discuss Pfizer Covid vaccine supply issues

Discussions are taking place between the four nations of the UK about “constrained” supplies of one of the coronavirus vaccines, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister said talks will continue “over the next few days” to see if there is any way of boosting supplies of the Pfizer vaccine.
Politicsgov.scot

Final proposals for councillor numbers and wards for Argyll and Bute, Highland and North Ayrshire council areas submitted to Scottish Ministers

Boundaries Scotland has submitted its final proposals for councillor numbers and wards in Argyll and Bute, Highland and North Ayrshire council areas to Scottish Ministers. The Islands (Scotland) Act 2018 required the Commission to review the six councils containing inhabited islands (Argyll and Bute, Highland, North Ayrshire, Orkney, Shetland and Na h-Eileanan an Iar) as soon as practicable. The reviews formally commenced in January 2019 and the Commission has submitted its proposals on a timescale that would allow them to be in force, if accepted by the Scottish Parliament, in time for the local government elections in 2022.
Agriculturefarmweek.com

MPs urge Government to publish details of Australia Trade Agreement

The Chair of the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee has written to the International Trade Secretary Liz Truss calling for any agreement in principle with Australia to be published as soon as it is signed off. The committee highlighted the distress and concern in the...
Health Servicessamfordcrimson.com

Scottish Tories demand new care home investigation

A new investigation into the Covid outbreaks that ravaged Scotland’s care homes is required, the Tories said after it emerged the agency that conducted the last inquiry is required to protect the reputation of SNP ministers. Annie Wells, the shadow health secretary, said there was a "blatant conflict of interest"...
Politicsboundarycreektimes.com

Tahltan Nation, B.C. government sign agreement for shared decision-making

A new agreement between the Tahltan Nation and the British Columbia government will help ensure sensitive areas aren’t open to development, while providing greater certainty for everyone, says the president of the nation’s central government. Tahltan territory spans a region in northwestern B.C. known for its mineral deposits and some...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Queen’s official birthday to be marked with military parade at Windsor

The senior military officer who has planned the Queen’s official birthday celebrations has said his aim is to create a “memorable and uplifting day” for the monarch. Lieutenant Colonel Guy Stone and his team have been working for months to stage the event at Windsor Castle which has been dubbed a mini Trooping the Colour.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Cambridge make James Brophy their second summer signing

Cambridge have added left-sided player James Brophy to their squad as they prepare for life in League One. Brophy joins Cambridge from Leyton Orient on a three-year contract, and is their second signing of the close season following Lloyd Jones’ arrival earlier this week. He told his new club’s official...
POTUSPosted by
newschain

Johnson to meet EU’s key players amid Brexit storm

Boris Johnson will meet the European Union’s key players on Saturday as the dispute over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements deepened. The Prime Minister will hold talks with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit in Cornwall.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

St Ives businesses see drop in sales but hope G7 will bring future prosperity

Businesses in Cornwall have described how they have seen a drop in sales as a result of the G7 Summit – but hope exposure of their town will bring future prosperity. Shops in the town of St Ives, around 1.3 miles from Carbis Bay where the conference is being held, said their sales are down up to 75% as a result of St Ives train station being closed and bus routes being diverted.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Declan John makes permanent Bolton switch

Bolton have signed defender Declan John on a three-year deal. The Wales international initially joined Bolton on loan from Swansea in January and helped them return to Sky Bet League One at the first attempt. John made 21 appearances during his spell, scoring two goals. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time...