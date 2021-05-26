Flying bananas with an unexpected passenger

Is it the year of weird things? I guess so! If you thought 2020 was bizarre, then 2021 is surely giving it tough competition. When else have we heard of incidents like an Air India flight from Delhi to Newark returning midway on Thursday after the pilot reported the presence of a bat onboard to Air Traffic Control (ATC)? The flight departed from the national capital’s IGI Airport at 2.20 a.m. and the bat was spotted around 30 minutes later on one of the business class seats. Air India officials stated, “AI-105 DEL-EWR returned to base (Delhi) after departure due to this local standby emergency was declared. On arrival, it was learned that a bat was seen inside the cabin by crew members. Wildlife staff was called to catch and remove the bat from the cabin. The aircraft landed safely at around 3:55 am. Later flight was declared Aircraft on Grounded (AoG).”