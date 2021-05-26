Flying bananas with an unexpected passenger
It has always been called the flying SUV—rugged, can take a good load and indeed a utility vehicle for both people and cargo. The Cessna 206 has proven its mettle around the world and perhaps in my company at least, fills in a rather unique role—that of a corporate plane. After operating a Piper Chieftain and a 172, the 206 has proven to fill in the perfect profile for us in terms of transporting people, cargo, and everything in between to points within 100nm of our home base in the southern Philippines. Its reliability and its simple operating economics make it the best choice for our needs. And as a pilot, it is an honest, dependable, rugged, and fun airplane to fly.airfactsjournal.com