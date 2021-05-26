Cancel
Vermont State

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Vermont

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHARON, Vt. (AP) — Two people died and a third person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 89 in Sharon, Vermont State Police said. A vehicle crossed the grassy median and hit an oncoming car in the northbound lane on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The driver of the vehicle that was hit, Gail Parent, 60, of Northfield, was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and later died, police said. The passenger, Victor Parent Jr., 94, of Northfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

