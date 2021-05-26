Cancel
U.S. New Home Sales Slip in April

By Michael Gerrity
worldpropertyjournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development along with the U.S. Census Bureau are reporting this week that rising building materials costs and low inventory have caused new home sales prices to jump 20 percent on a year-over-year basis, harming housing affordability and driving down the pace of new home sales. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9 percent following a significant downward revision of the March estimate, to an 863,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate.

