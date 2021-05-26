Cancel
Factbox-Europe's Fight Over Farming Subsidies

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union negotiators are attempting to clinch a deal this week to reform the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme, to make it greener and offer more support to small farms. The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will spend 387 billion euros ($474 billion), around a third of the...

money.usnews.com
Barbara Lewis
