In a season where the concept of home-court advantage has been somewhat obsolete, the NBA playoffs series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks has taken it to another level. After L.A. triumphed in Game 3 on Friday, road teams have now won each of the first three games of this Western Conference series. The Clippers will try to level things off at two games apiece with another road win on Sunday night. For the Mavericks, tonight is critical to maintaining the early series advantage they worked so hard to earn. This NBA betting preview for the Clippers vs Mavericks NBA Playoffs matchup will provide game info, betting trends, odds and a prediction for Game 4 of this series.