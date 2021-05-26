Cancel
Local Woman Charged With DUI Following Crash In Fairfield County, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Elizabeth Moran Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A woman turned herself in to police on a warrant for allegedly driving under the influence at nearly four times the legal limit following a crash in Fairfield County.

Elizabeth Moran, age 52, of New Canaan, was charged on Tuesday, May 25, for the incident which took place on Saturday, April 10 in the area of Silvermine Road, said Lt. Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police.

During the incident, officers found a vehicle that had traveled off Silvermine Road and crashed into a utility pole.

A subsequent investigation determined that Moran was the operator/only occupant and while speaking with investigating officers she had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath, Ferraro said.

Moran was transported to Norwalk Hospital ER to be evaluated for any injuries stemming from the crash.

A search warrant was completed for the BAC of Moran. Based on the results of the Search Warrant her BAC was .40 percent or nearly four times the legal limit.

She was charged with:

  • DUI
  • Failure to drive upon right
  • Failure to have minimum insurance
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle

Moran was released on a $1,000 band.

