WR Quan Lee is set to make a commitment on Wednesday

12:44 AM GMT ESPN 300 wide receiver Kaleb Brown committed to Ohio State on Monday, picking the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others. Brown, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver out of Saint Rita High School in Chicago, is ranked No. 87 overall in the 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He’s the No. 6-ranked receiver and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois. The commitment gives Ohio State three ESPN 300 receivers in the class, joining Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes. The Buckeyes signed six ESPN 300 receivers over the past two classes and are now primed to do the same in 2022. This commitment adds to the Buckeyes’ No. 1-ranked class with nine total ESPN 300 commitments.