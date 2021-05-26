Cancel
WR Quan Lee is set to make a commitment on Wednesday

By Gaby Urrutia
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

The latest on Miami and WR Quan Lee on his college decision day.

Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Highly touted WR commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes added to a strong recruiting class Monday when wide receiver Kaleb Brown announced that he is joining the Buckeyes. Brown is listed as the No. 2 prospect in Illinois, the No. 6 wideout in the Class of 2022 and the No. 63 overall prospect by 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He chose Ohio State over programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State and others. Brown attends St. Rita High School on Chicago’s South Side. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, and some scouts believe he fits best as a slot receiver. Ohio State also has landed two other top receivers in the class: Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes. –Field Level Media Continue Reading Show full articles without “Continue Reading” button for {0} hours.
247Sports

Baseball transfer looks to shut the door on his career on his terms

Maybe it's too soon to call it a save, but Trey Braithwaite is headed to West Virginia to help the bullpen. The former all-conference closer at Navy, who tied the school record with 10 saves in 2019, is transferring to WVU. Whether he'll play for the Mountaineers remains to be seen. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Braithwaite is a draft candidate and could also choose to sign as an undrafted free agent rather than spend another year in college baseball.
247Sports

Four-star Husker target Gus Yalden carries interesting hoops backstory

Gus Yalden will admit early in the conversation that he has carried a lot of Badgers pride growing up and to this day maintains a sweet spot for Wisconsin. There's a picture of a young Gus smiling with former Badger Frank Kaminsky on the court after a game against Nebraska that's floating out there. He was apparently as active that night as he routinely is on the stat sheet, because he and his friend also snagged former Husker Terran Petteway's headband after that game.
SpartanNation

Michigan State makes Top-10 for 3-star WR Kevin Thomas

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football has made another top prospects top-10 list. Kevin Thomas, a 2022 three-star wide receiver and a top priority for the Spartans, listed MSU alongside Florida, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Maryland, Cincinnati, and Nebraska. The 6-foot-3 wideout is listed...
Penn, PAsaturdaytradition.com

4-star WR, Penn State commit named a Polynesian Bowl All-Star

A 4-star member of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class has been named a Polynesian Bowl All-Star. The announcement came on Friday. Anthony Ivey, one of the nation’s Top 200 overall prospects in 2022 class, was awarded the honor by the Polynesian Bowl. The native of Lancaster Pennsylvania has been committed to Penn State since April 23.
247Sports

Recruiting picking up for '22 QB Emmett Brown

San Marcos (Calif.) quarterback Emmett Brown was one of our Top Performers at last weekend's Elite 11 Regional Camp and his recruitment is starting to pick up. Brown, who recently made the move back to San Marcos where he played as a sophomore, cracked our top five performers list. He always shined in this environment and did so once again at the SoCal event. Here was our evaluation of Brown following the camp:
Jags set to leave for Austin Regional on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars will be leaving campus Wednesday morning and busing to Austin, Texas for their NCAA Regional appearance. Interim head coach Chris Crenshaw was thrust into the position six weeks before the season began after Kerrick Jackson left for a position with Major League Baseball.
Michigan StateSports Illustrated

Oregon Makes Top 10 for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas

2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas has placed Oregon in his top 10. The other schools on the list include: West Virginia, Texas A&M, Maryland, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Florida, Arizona State and Ole Miss. He announced his new list on Twitter. Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver playing his...
247Sports

Kansas football adds commitment from Buffalo WR Trevor Wilson

A busy Sunday resulted in three transfer commitments for Kansas football — all joining the program from Buffalo, the previous destination of new coach Lance Leipold. Among the transfers was one skill position player in wideout Trevor Wilson. The other two were defensive tackle Eddie Wilson and center Mike Novitsky. Eddie Wilson was a third-team All-MAC selection last year while Novitsky was a first-team All-MAC offensive lineman.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State Buckeyes land commitment from No. 6-ranked WR Kaleb Brown

12:44 AM GMT ESPN 300 wide receiver Kaleb Brown committed to Ohio State on Monday, picking the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others. Brown, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver out of Saint Rita High School in Chicago, is ranked No. 87 overall in the 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He’s the No. 6-ranked receiver and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois. The commitment gives Ohio State three ESPN 300 receivers in the class, joining Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes. The Buckeyes signed six ESPN 300 receivers over the past two classes and are now primed to do the same in 2022. This commitment adds to the Buckeyes’ No. 1-ranked class with nine total ESPN 300 commitments.
Indianapolis, INsaturdaytradition.com

Purdue picks up WR transfer commitment from Indianapolis native

Purdue added to its talented receiver room on Saturday morning as the Boilermakers got a commitment from Marshall transfer Broc Thompson. Thompson’s younger brother just endured a battle with cancer and prevailed after 29 rounds of chemotherapy, according to GoldAndBlack.com. Thompson said the experience made him want to be closer to home.
247Sports

Arizona commitment sets official visit

Scottsdale (Ariz.) linebacker Tristan Monday has set an official visit to Tucson for the weekend of June 4. The Arizona commitment has been on campus before, but with official visits allowed in June, Monday is taking advantage immediately. "Thickly built frame with strong lower half," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Blair...
College Sportschatsports.com

Five-star Longhorns commit set to visit Clemson

One of the nation’s top running backs in the 2023 class has already announced a commitment, but the 5-star plans on getting out to visit some of the top schools in the country. As Clemson prepares to kick off hosting some of the top players in the upcoming recruiting classes, the Tigers will be one of the schools the elite back is set to visit in a busy month of June.
Deseret News

Utah football gets commitment from USC transfer WR Munir McClain

Utah has added another wide receiver through the transfer portal. Former USC wide receiver Munir McClain announced his commitment to Utah on Wednesday. McClain is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt sophomore that was a 3-star recruit out of high school. He played as a true freshman, appearing in five games, catching three passes for 19 total yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Pats WR Chris Hogan makes Boston Cannons roster

Chris Hogan is back in New England and ready to take the field again at Gillette Stadium. The ex-Patriots wide receiver made Premier League Lacrosse's Boston Cannons roster and is set to make his PLL debut Friday. Hogan starred in lacrosse during his time at Penn State, posting a team-high...
FanSided

Did the Bengals make the right decision drafting WR Ja’Marr Chase?

The Cincinnati Bengals had a number of needs entering the NFL Draft. Did they make the right decision with wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase?. For months leading up to the draft, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was a player that was on the Cincinnati Bengals radar. In 2020, the Bengals took quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they followed up that pick by taking wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick in the second round.
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: Which WR Most Likely To Make 53 As No. 6?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books, and it ended in spectacular fashion—though the wrong kind of spectacular—in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLUSA Today

Former Jets WR Chris Hogan makes Premier Lacrosse League roster

Chris Hogan is headed to a different professional sports league this year. The former Jets wide receiver made the first 25-man roster for Cannons LC of the Premier Lacrosse League. The 33-year-old Hogan left the NFL after his first and lone season with the Jets to pursue a professional lacrosse career this year. He was not selected in the draft and signed with the expansion Cannons club.