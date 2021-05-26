Cancel
Florida State

See burn bans issued in Southwest Florida

WINKNEWS.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollier County commissioners, the City of North Port and the City of Cape Coral on Wednesday authorized burn bans, effective immediately. The bans prohibit open burning, which is any outdoor fire or open combustion of material that produces visible emissions, of trash and yard waste, which includes vegetative matter resulting from landscaping and yard maintenance operations.

www.winknews.com
