Tayler Saucedo finally got the call he had been long been working and waiting for. The former Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher, who had been picked in the 21st round of the 2015 MLB draft, was promoted to the Toronto Blue Jays’ major league roster Saturday morning. Saucedo’s first two games on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster were Saturday and Sunday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, both of which were Toronto wins of 7-2 and 18-4.