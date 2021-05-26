Female-Founded D2C Wineries
In celebration of National Rosé Day, BOXT created a limited-edition rosé in a sustainably packaged three-liter box. For every BOXT produced, a tree is planted and a single BOXT has a lower weight and environmental impact than a single glass bottle. The box of rosé from the female-founded direct-to-consumer winery holds the equivalent of four bottles of wine and the elegant product itself is said to have a "delicate apricot color, subtle floral aroma and refreshingly bright acidity."www.trendhunter.com