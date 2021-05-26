Geoff “Juice” Magin making his third trip (2-0) to the cage at 20 years old…CFFC 96

Geoff “Juice” Magin has gotten off to a quick start in his amateur mixed martial arts career with two impressive knockouts via strikes. Magin looks to keep his streak going as he makes his third trip to the cage at CFFC 96 on May 28th at the 2300 Arena is South Philadelphia, where he is matched up against CJ LaFragola who is making his debut. Juice will be checking the scales at middleweight (185) but says that in the future he plans to keep growing and that light heavyweight may become his home.