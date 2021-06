Genre-bending music artist Ranzel X Kendrick is enveloping his listener through his amazing pop-rock tracks. His exquisite single ‘Like A Child’ is releasing soon. Versatile music artist Ranzel X Kendrick is already set to launch his latest release ‘Like A Child’ to offer the listeners. Featuring a beautiful soundscape with an acoustic rock essence, the track feels quite organic and close to heart. The musical arrangement is filled with acoustic strumming and percussions which feel strangely familiar, calming, and warm. The artist has a blissful vocal tone and his poetic lyricism keeps sprawling out of it. The track is written from an intriguing subject matter of seeing things from an adult life but just like a child, innocent and honest. This single is certainly capable of putting some good impact on the listeners.