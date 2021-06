- - - At first glance, it looks like a familiar story. The one where we go to space, or at least fly very high and fast in the attempt. You've probably seen the movie: equal parts "The Right Stuff" (1983) and "Top Gun" (1986) topped off with a long pour of "Apollo 13" (1995). And you'll recognize the protagonists, too: cocky pilots with superhuman reflexes and troubled family lives, propelled - like death-defying wind-up toys - toward thrills at times indistinguishable from self-destruction. Aviator sunglasses required.