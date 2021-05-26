EagleBank Provides $26M Loan for Acquisition, Redevelopment of Mazza Gallerie in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — EagleBank, a community bank in the Washington, D.C., area, has provided $26 million in acquisition financing for the revitalization of Mazza Gallerie, a landmark retail space in D.C.’s Friendship Heights neighborhood. The borrower, Tishman Speyer, a real estate developer and owner based in New York City, will use the loan to fund both the purchase of the property and the ground-up construction of approximately 350 apartments and 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail at the site.rebusinessonline.com