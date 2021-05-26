EagleBank Provides $26M Loan for Acquisition, Redevelopment of Mazza Gallerie in D.C.

Chef José Andrés wants people to get COVID-19 vaccinated and he’s offering $50 gift cards to his Washington, D.C.-area restaurants to those who do. The celebrity chef and Bethesda resident said that beginning May 8 until 70% of the U.S. is vaccinated, anyone who is newly vaccinated may come to his D.C.-area ThinkFoodGroup restaurants and show their vaccination card to get a $50 gift card.