Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson hails the ‘rebellious, anarchic’ vibe of Donington’s first Monsters Of Rock festival
Iron Maiden will make their seventh headline appearance at Donington Park when they top the bill at the Download festival on June 11, 2022, but frontman Bruce Dickinson has a relationship with the spiritual home of metal which extends right back to the summer of 1980, when Rainbow, Judas Priest, Scorpions and Saxon were among the star turns at the very first hard rock festival held on the site.www.loudersound.com