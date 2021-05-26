Cancel
Music

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson hails the ‘rebellious, anarchic’ vibe of Donington’s first Monsters Of Rock festival

By Classic Rock
loudersound.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Maiden will make their seventh headline appearance at Donington Park when they top the bill at the Download festival on June 11, 2022, but frontman Bruce Dickinson has a relationship with the spiritual home of metal which extends right back to the summer of 1980, when Rainbow, Judas Priest, Scorpions and Saxon were among the star turns at the very first hard rock festival held on the site.

Bruce Dickinson
#Rock Festival#Monsters Of Rock#Hard Rock#Iron Maiden
“We had the time of our lives making that album. We were young kids – Rick Allen was 15, I was 19 – and we were recording our first record at Tittenhurst Park, where John Lennon lived before he sold it to Ringo! And I drew the long straw, so I got Lennon’s old bedroom with the amazing view. By the time we got there, December ’79, the place had changed. The white room where you saw John and Yoko doing Imagine, there was a pool table in there now.