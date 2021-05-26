Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson hails the ‘rebellious, anarchic’ vibe of Donington’s first Monsters Of Rock festival

Most people love listening to music. Whether you’re going to school, work, or the gym, the right music can help you prepare for the task ahead. However, it is important to understand that each person will have unique preferences when it comes to the music they love. Heavy metal is a unique genre that has attracted millions of hardcore fans. The genre was developed during the late 1960s in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is impossible to ignore pioneers of the genre including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin.