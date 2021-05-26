Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

SomeraRoad Opens New Office in Indianapolis

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 17 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Real estate owner and developer SomeraRoad has opened an office in Indianapolis. The company maintains headquarters in Nashville and New York City, with satellite offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. SomeraRoad first entered the Indianapolis market with the purchase of an industrial property in 2017. SomeraRoad acquired several former Marsh supermarket properties in 2019, and in January of this year it became majority owner of the historic Stutz factory, which was originally built in 1912 for Stutz Motor Car Co.

