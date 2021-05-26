Cancel
Movies

Chris Pratt leaps into a battle for the future in full trailer for Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War'

By Matthew Jackson
syfy.com
 16 days ago

Summer blockbuster season is now officially upon us once again thanks to films like A Quiet Place Part II, but not all genre thrill rides are heading back to theaters this summer. Over at Amazon Prime Video they're prepping to drop a blockbuster-style experience right from your couch with The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi epic starring Chris Pratt as a man from our present who has to fight to save our literal future. After teasing the film a few weeks ago, Amazon dropped the official full trailer, and it's packed with tense battle sequences Dad jokes.

J.k. Simmons
Betty Gilpin
Yvonne Strahovski
Chris Pratt
