Chris Pratt leaps into a battle for the future in full trailer for Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War'

"The problem is, you're not smart enough to know how not smart you are…" WB + HBO Max have debuted the full-length official trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest Steven Soderbergh film following Let Them All Talk earlier this year. The film is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival before opening (both in theaters + on HBO Max) at the start of July. A group of criminals brought together under mysterious circumstances must quickly figure out how work together to uncover what's really going on when the simple job goes completely sideways. The fantastic Soderbergh ensemble cast features Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig "muMs" Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. This looks like good ol' vintage crime fun! Might be one of Soderbergh's best in years. I prefer the title cards and vibe of the teaser, but this official trailer also has an appealing vibe. Follow the plan, and no one gets hurt.