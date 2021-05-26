Chris Pratt leaps into a battle for the future in full trailer for Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War'
Summer blockbuster season is now officially upon us once again thanks to films like A Quiet Place Part II, but not all genre thrill rides are heading back to theaters this summer. Over at Amazon Prime Video they're prepping to drop a blockbuster-style experience right from your couch with The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi epic starring Chris Pratt as a man from our present who has to fight to save our literal future. After teasing the film a few weeks ago, Amazon dropped the official full trailer, and it's packed with tense battle sequences Dad jokes.