Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Euclid, OH

Trevian Capital Provides $3.5M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Asset Near Cleveland

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUCLID, OHIO — Trevian Capital has provided a $3.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 94-unit apartment complex in Euclid, an inner-ring suburb of Cleveland. The seller, which acquired the garden-style property in 2018 as part of a 3,500-unit portfolio, elected to dispose of the property since it was one of only two assets outside the Columbus market, according to Trevian. Proceeds from the acquisition loan also funded $1.1 million for capital expenditures. The borrower was undisclosed.

rebusinessonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Euclid, OH
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cleveland, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Loan#Apartment Complex#Market#Trevian Capital Provides#Capital Expenditures#Proceeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Merger a win for Cleveland tech company

CLEVELAND — Vytalize, a New York-based medical technology company and accountable care organization, set out to change the way the current health care system works. “Care that takes care of the whole person — not just kind of transactional but really what else is going on with the patient? How’s the body? How’s the mind? How’s the soul a little bit," said Faris Ghawi, the CEO and founder. "What’s going on there? What are you after as a patient? How can I help you achieve your goals? That is not something that the old health care model addresses and that is not something that providers can do on their own."
Cleveland, OHGreensburg Daily News

Luma Wealth Has Formed an Advisory Council

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luma Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Council to facilitate its national growth as a leading provider of financial advice for women and their families. Council members, who are thought leaders in their respective industries, have...
Cleveland, OHclevelandbrowns.com

Browns support City of Cleveland's vision to enhance lakefront connectivity

The Browns have offered their full support to the City of Cleveland as it looks to take the next big steps in enhancing the connectivity between downtown and the lakefront. The team has worked closely with the City as it's gone through a preliminary visioning process that has stretched over the past two-plus years. After significant research and consultation with city planners, landscape architects and stakeholders, the City of Cleveland is poised to take the next, big, exciting step with plans for a transformational pedestrian pathway that would increase the number of natural public spaces accessible to all while unlocking substantial economic development opportunities in the areas surrounding Cleveland's North Coast Harbor.
Cleveland, OHcraftbrewingbusiness.com

Totally zoning, watching Dogfish Head’s packaging line bottle Mango Smoovie

A nice weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, is a rare thing. It’s mid-May, and last weekend it snowed — on Mother’s Day. What a gift. But because our weather is schizophrenic, this weekend was gorgeous. Cool but sunny. The family feigned yardwork as an excuse to sit outside and play. Alas, we played way too late. Now it’s Monday morning, and I can’t convince my brain to do its brainin’, so I’ve settled for just looking at my screen, zoning out, watching Dogfish Head’s bottling line package its Mango Smoovie brand. Ahh….
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s state and local governments are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of cash, and we’ll be tracking every dollar: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nearly $2-trillion federal stimulus plan passed earlier this year, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, is delivering an unprecedented injection of cash into state and local governments across the country, including $5 billion for the state of Ohio and more than half-a-billion-dollars for Cleveland alone. That’s why...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $468 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $468 million. The cash option is worth $316.2 million. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. Friday’s numbers were 3 18 41 44 68 with a Mega Ball of 3. Tickets are $2. You can select 5 numbers...
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWSIL TV

EXPLAINER: How Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced major changes to the process Monday, including an opt-in only entry and verification process. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state. Ohio had initially planned to use state voter registration in addition to an opt-in program to automatically enroll every resident into the drawing but changed it Monday to opt-in only.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Canton, OHCleveland Scene

Gervasi Vineyards Continues to Expand its Upscale Offerings in Canton

Gervasi Vineyard, which is situated on a scenic 55-acre estate in Canton, continues to expand its already bountiful offerings. Fans of the destination can enjoy estate-grown wines, beers and cocktails in three distinct concepts that include an upscale Italian bistro, casual wine bar, and coffeehouse/cocktail lounge serving Prohibition-era cocktails using proprietary spirits.
Ohio Statetmj4.com

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...
Euclid, OHcleveland19.com

Euclid man organizes 330-mile lon Bike-A-Thon against gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members, coaches, and trainers from the Little Giants Boxing Club and the Smokin’ Cyclists biked 330 miles from Cincinnati to Edgewater Park in Cleveland to oppose gun violence. The group left Cincinnati on May 12 and stayed overnight in Xenia, Columbus, and Akron, according to a...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Detroit-based Yum Village expanding to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Yum Village, a Detroit-based restaurant-market that focuses on flavorful Afro-Caribbean food, is coming to Cleveland. Carasai Ihentuge, who is from Detroit but stayed in Cleveland after attending John Carroll University, will operate the Cleveland restaurant. His brother Godwin runs the Detroit eatery-market, co-owned by Mieka Lampe. “We’ve...