Allen, TX

Dalcor Underway on 469-Unit Watterscape Urban Residential Apartments in Metro Dallas

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN, TEXAS — Dalcor Cos., a Dallas-based development and management firm, is underway on Watterscape Urban Residential, a 469-unit apartment community that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and keyless entry mechanisms. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, collaborative work areas and a dog spa. Moss Construction Group is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in December 2022.

rebusinessonline.com
