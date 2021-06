US top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of Wuhan lab workers who fell sick in 2019. "I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019. Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?" Fauci said. This was after US intel agencies claimed that researchers at Wuhan lab were seriously ill in 2019.