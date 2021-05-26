Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Shania Twain to revive ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas residency

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (UPI) — Shania Twain will revive her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency show this year. The 55-year-old country music star said Wednesday that she will bring back the show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in December. Twain will perform shows Dec. 2-12 and Feb. 11-26. Tickets go...

www.breitbart.com
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Kelsea Ballerini
Shania Twain
