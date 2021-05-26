Shania Twain to revive ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas residency

Kelsea Ballerini is ready for her fashion moment. For country fans, the chart-topping 27-year-old singer is a household name, but last night as she hosted the annual CMT Music Awards, Ballerini appealed to the catwalk crowd via daring outfits from designers like LaQuan Smith and Elie Saab. The playful palette of candy shades, chosen by Ballerini and stylist Molly Dickson, added to the evening’s spirited vibe and allowed the star to step outside her comfort zone. “We wanted to lean into bright pops of color to capture the summertime party-esque feel of the show,” shared Ballerini post-event. “Fashion is another creative outlet and way of expressing myself. The way I dress depends on the day and the mood I’m in—that’s the fun of it all.”