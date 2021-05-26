Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘NCIS’: Emily Wickersham confirms exit after Season 18 finale

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (UPI) — NCIS star Emily Wickersham has exited the CBS series after eight seasons. The 37-year-old actress said goodbye Tuesday on Instagram following the show’s Season 18 finale. Wickersham had played Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop since Season 11. The Season 18 finale showed Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) discover...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Diona Reasonover
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Cbs#Jimmy Star#Ellie#Nick Of Time#Ncis#National Security Agency#Upi#Dr Jimmy Palmer#Goodbye#April#Television History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Already Wants Role on 'NCIS: Hawaii'

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen spends his offseason with his family in Hawaii, which just so happens to be the setting for the newest NCIS spinoff. Olsen, who previously endorsed the idea of a spinoff set in the Aloha State, said he would be interested in a cameo on NCIS: Hawai'i. The new series will debut in the fall, replacing NCIS: New Orleans as the third NCIS show on CBS.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Why the ‘NCIS’ Season 18 Finale Might Not Be the Last We See of Bishop

NCIS has said goodbye to more than a few cast members of the years, and Emily Wickersham was the latest to depart, with her character, Special Agent Ellie Bishop, setting off for locations unknown in the Season 18 finale. However, since Bishop is still alive, there’s always the possibility that she could return.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Three questions the premiere should answer

Season 19 is going to be premiering on CBS this fall — and yes, that absolutely means we’ll be stuck waiting a while in order to have answers. So what sort of answers should we get almost right away? We know that there are a few things that the writers will take their time on, whether it be casting any new regulars (if they do) or building upon any long-term relationships. For the sake of this piece, what we want to focus on is fairly simple: What sort of stories should be addressed almost right away? We’ve got three items in particular that are going to drive us crazy for however long they end up lingering…
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

When Will Gibbs Return to ‘NCIS’ in Season 19? (POLL)

When Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) suspended Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) from NCIS indefinitely in Season 18, it wasn’t fixed in the next episode. In fact, he still wasn’t back at work at the end of the season. But he has to return to work at some point next year … right?
TV Seriesimdb.com

NCIS: LA Promotes [Spoiler] to Series Regular in Wake of 2 Major Exits

NCIS: Los Angeles taketh away, and now NCIS: Los Angeles giveth. In the wake of a Season 12 cast shakeup that saw longtime cast members Barrett Foa (Eric Beale) and Renée Felice Smith (Neil Jones) exit, the CBS procedural has promoted Gerald McRaney from recurring guest star to series regular ahead of Season 13.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Early season 19 hopes

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, of course our primary purpose is giving you answers to that very thing! Beyond just that, though, we’ll also look more towards the long-term future of the franchise with season 19 coming down the road. The first thing that we should...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Should there be a significant time jump?

The wait for NCIS season 19 is going to be a long one — so how much time will actually pass within the world of the show when it comes back on the air?. With a few exceptions, one of the things we’ve learned about this show is that they tend to operate in real-time. (Personally, we think the reason why they changed things up for season 18 was to avoid discussing the virus for a little while.) With this in mind, we imagine that at some point this fall, the show will shift into present-day … but will they do that immediately?
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Good Doctor's Antonia Thomas is exiting after four seasons

The ABC medical drama will say goodbye to her popular character, Dr. Claire Browne, in tonight's season finale. Thomas tells Deadline she is leaving to “explore different creative opportunities," but would be willing to reprise her role as a guest star in the future. She adds that "it was a really, really difficult decision, and leaving, I have to say, is a bittersweet thing for me because the last four years have been absolutely incredible. I feel so lucky and basically indebted to David Shore and the writers for having the experience to play Claire, who has just been a wonderful, wonderful character to explore, so layered and complicated and flawed, the kind of character that I think an actress dreams to be able to play. I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities. For me, as an actress, having versatility and creativity has been something that’s been really, really important." ALSO: The Good Doctor promotes Osvaldo Benavides to series regular.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘NCIS’: Why Bishop Quit

Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) made an unexpected exit during NCIS Season 18 finale. If Bishop’s exit surprised you, we’ll explain what happened. Here’s the real reason Bishop left the NCIS team. Bishop accused of leaking NSA documents to ‘NCIS’. Bishop was accused of leaking confidential NSA documents about a secret...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: What stories are left for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs?

Alas, we are now firmly entrenched in the NCIS hiatus — the season 18 finale aired two weeks ago, and we are now waiting until fall to see what’s next. What better way to spend this hiatus than looking over what the future could look like for some of the NCIS characters moving forward into the new season?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Fans Are Split Over Torres, Call Him Poor ‘Replacement’ For Tony DiNozzo

The last NCIS scene between Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop hit us all in the feels. Yes, the two did have feelings for each other. If given the choice of will they or won’t they, the answer was definitely will. But there’s a hitch, so they won’t. Bishop was taking off for a deep undercover assignment, probably with the CIA. Her NCIS career was destroyed, by her own hand, and Torres figured it all out. Even with all those bottled-up feelings, it was too late to change her mind.
TennisTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emily Wickersham

Every professional actor dreams of the day when they can finally get some stability by being cast in a popular and long-running show. So you can only imagine how fortunate Emily Wickersham has felt as a cast member on NCIS for nearly a decade. Since being on the show, Emily has become a popular name in millions of households across the country and in other parts of the world. Her role as Ellie has allowed her to portray a range of emotions and situations. Now in its 18th season and showing no signs of slowing down, it’s probably safe to say that we’ll be seeing Emily’s face on our screens for many years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Emily Wickersham.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Shows Has Pauley Perrette Been On Since Leaving in 2018?

Pauley Perrette, who played Abby on “NCIS” for 15 seasons, left the CBS drama in 2018. What shows have Perrette starred in since leaving?. She starred in “Broke,” a CBS sitcom where she played Jackie Dixon, a single mom supporting her son by working as a bartender. Sadly for Perrette and the other show’s stars, the network canceled “Broke” after one season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s How Next Season Will Be Different

Not only is the “NCIS” franchise growing, but the show is about to undergo some changes. While the show’s veteran actor, Mark Harmon, is set to stay on, fans of the series will see a significant difference in the upcoming season. As “NCIS” embarks into its 19th season, CBS has...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What is Bishop Actor Emily Wickersham’s Net Worth?

How much did Emily Wickersham make before her NCIS exit?. Following Emily Wickersham’s somewhat shocking exit from the franchise after eight years, how much money did she make during her time on the show? Wickersham replaced Cote De Pablo’s character of Ziva David after her departure. Emily Wickersham became a series regular after three episodes, portraying Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop.