James’ return from six weeks out with an ankle damage lasted just two games earlier than he suffered a contemporary setback. Professor Cheryl Cooky joins the present to speak about her current research into televised women’s sports. Legendary baseball participant Dave Parker joins the present to talk about his recent e-book and his storied career. Former volleyball coach Jen Fry joins the present to speak about how race and sport interact. Tickets to the Masters are considered the second-hardest to acquire in sports, trailing only the Super Bowl.