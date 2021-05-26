2021 NBA Playoffs: Wizards vs. Sixers odds, line, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 99-66 roll
The Washington Wizards aim to even a best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Philadelphia took a 1-0 series lead with a win over the weekend, with Washington looking to answer on the road. The game is set as the first of an NBA Playoff triple-header, with Wells Fargo Center playing host to the proceedings. Philadelphia has been sensational at home this season, going 30-7 on its home floor.www.cbssports.com