Westchester County, NY

Get Up Close to Nature at Westchester County Parks

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Up Close to Nature at Westchester County Parks. (Ardsley, NY) – Now that it’s warm out it’s the perfect time to get up close to nature at Westchester County Parks’ nature centers, rent canoes at Sal J. Prezioso Mountain Lakes Park in North Salem and go boating at Wampus Pond in Armonk.

