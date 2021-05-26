Get Up Close to Nature at Westchester County Parks

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bronx; Southern Westchester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL WESTCHESTER AND BRONX COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over New Rochelle, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yonkers, New Rochelle, East Tremont, Rye, Co- op City, Scarsdale, Bronxville, City Island, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Mamaroneck, Pelham, Woodlawn, Tuckahoe and Larchmont. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.