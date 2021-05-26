Brutal Pop Artist SUN Shares New Single “Golden”

Los Angeles singer/songwriter Kath Myers took an unconventional path towards becoming a musician. After college Myers spent several years in an unfulfilling corporate job before, in her early thirties, she moved to LA, picked up the guitar, and wrote the songs that make up her debut, Sensitive Groups. Now Myers is newly sober and ready to share her debut with the world. She’s already shared two singles from the record, “According to the Law” and “Dirty Laundry” and she’s now back with her latest release, “The Big One,” premiering with Under the Radar.