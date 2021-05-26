Cancel
Brutal Pop Artist SUN Shares New Single “Golden”

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 16 days ago

Franco-German brutal pop artist SUN shares her new single, “Golden,” today along with a music video, and announces her upcoming EP, Brutal Pop II, due out in Fall of 2021. The new release is the follow-up to her first EP, Brutal Pop, where SUN gave birth to her unique genre. Brutal Pop II pushes the boundaries even further, as SUN tastefully blends shades of pop, rock and metal in her relentless pursuit of powerful, beautiful music. SUN recorded the vocals and instruments on her own at home and multi-Grammy Award-winning engineer/producer Andrew Scheps (Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ziggy Marley) co-produced and mixed the EP. They worked together long-distance via Zoom.

www.iconvsicon.com
