Grist for the Mill: Thoughts on the first holiday weekend of summer

Just a thought or two as we roll into the first holiday weekend of the summer. I was as surprised as anyone when the CDC came out with its updated guidance, not so much because of the science but because of how political the whole response has been from a federal perspective. It didn’t feel real to me until Massachusetts updated its own reopening plans, and suddenly we’re OK to go back to the way things were if we’ve gotten our vaccines. Considering there was a question as to whether we’d be able to hit President Biden’s benchmark of the Fourth of July, the ability to have people over for Memorial Day? Awesome news.