Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, NY

Many Locals Among Legit Challengers on Diamond

By Ray Gallagher
theexaminernews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaddle up, gang! The 2021 baseball campaign is headed toward the final turn before the stretch run, and a slew of Examiner-area teams are poised to make a run for the roses. Class AA White Plains, Fox Lane and Carmel are all having huge seasons and will be strong contenders for the sectional title, provided they can challenge mighty Mamaroneck and knock the Dutchess County powers — RCK, John Jay EF and Arlington — off the perch of power they oft-command, not to mention Rockland County heavyweights Suffern and.

www.theexaminernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffern, NY
City
Somers, NY
City
Ossining, NY
City
Yorktown, NY
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Bronxville, NY
City
White Plains, NY
City
Pleasantville, NY
City
Arlington, NY
City
Valhalla, NY
City
Mamaroneck, NY
City
Eastchester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Game One#Challengers#All Star Game#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#Aa White Plains#Rck#Chsaa#Harley#2r Hr#Carmel#Pride#Mahopac#Indians#Tigers#Rbi#Mahopac#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related