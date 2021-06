DEALS APLENTY: A torrent of venture capital is rushing into digital health, the latest sign of how the pandemic is speeding widespread adoption of technology-enabled care. Analysts at the investment firm Rock Health say some $6.7 billion flowed into startups during the first quarter of this year — a new record for a sector already accustomed to making and breaking milestones. The question is whether the business fundamentals justify the spending, or whether we’re seeing the makings of a bubble.