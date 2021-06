Rapper Daytes recently came out with his new song ‘Come thru’ which comprises some of the best creative and production elements in the scope of hip hop. Upcoming hip hop artist Daytes recently came out with his single, ‘Come thru’ which released on June 7. The song is an important one in his career as he puts his best foot forward to make this a stand-out track in his career. The song comprises a unique product design that puts together rap verses alongside a melodic progression. The song also harbors an engaging rhythmic wave that keeps the audience hooked to it for long. There are various elements in the song that make its relevance a lot more relatable. As a result, the song hits the right chords of acceptance and empathy with the audience. The artist puts in his best aiming to capture the attention of the global crowd.