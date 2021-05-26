Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Business in Brief: 05/26/2021

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 16 days ago

TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road received a Thriving Communities Grant from Rotary Charities for its Career Investigator for Northwest Michigan program. The Career Investigator is a digital platform for 8th-12th graders to explore opportunities in STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers. This project builds upon a pilot design supported by a previous Rotary Charities seed grant “to help young people easily navigate STEM careers and connect to career pathways and regional employers,” according to a release from Newton’s Road.

www.record-eagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
County
Manistee County, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Cadillac, MI
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Home Sales#Business Innovation#Business Students#Social Innovation#Personal Information#Rotary Charities#The Career Investigator#Math#Employer Profile#Suite C#Mohs#Cybersecurity#Cyberpatriot#Northwest Michigan Works#Covid#Ag#Social Security#Freddie Mac#Independent Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

Local businesses respond to new mask mandate

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan businesses are responding after the state health department announced that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings. While it came as a pleasant surprise to many, some said they are not entirely...
Public HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Kirstie Sieloff: The COVID uncertainty continues

Michigan breathed a collective sigh of relief last week as our state met the first milestone in the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan, tying reopening to vaccination targets. With at least 55 percent of Michiganders having received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in-person work is anticipated to resume across all employment sectors on May 24.
Bellaire, MIUpNorthLive.com

Businesses hope to recruit workers at Bellaire Job Fair

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Many northern Michigan businesses in are struggling to find enough workers to help keep their doors open. But there are also thousands of Michiganders on unemployment. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 23,000 are unemployed. However, the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan Restaurants Being Forced to Pay Higher Wages

The Covid-19 pandemic changes a lot of things. Because of social distancing, many workplaces were forced to close down, some permanently. One of the hardest hit sectors was the restaurant industry. The restaurant has been in an ongoing battle with the state to try and remain open during the pandemic, some completely disregarding laws entirely.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Region moving deeper into housing crisis

CADILLAC — The ongoing housing crisis in Northwest Lower Michigan is getting worse. So says Robert Carson, regional director of the community development program for Networks Northwest, who oversaw the staff that compiled a recent report on housing in the region, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties. “The key takeaways...
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit Free Press. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Detroit City Council should adopt this surveillance technology ordinance. The Detroit City Council will soon vote on an ordinance that would offer a template for the adoption of surveillance technology by any city department. We urge the council to adopt the Community Input...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Northern Living in Brief: 05/16/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program at noon May 18 via Zoom. John Zachman, of Northwestern Michigan College, presents on the Electoral College. The event is also available through TV Channel 189 (Spectrum). Sign up at us02web.zoomus/j/82830270222. Suicide prevention training slated. TRAVERSE CITY...
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

Northwest Michigan Health Services to hold five pop-up vaccine clinics

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned for northern Michigan to help step up efforts to vaccinate people. The clinics will be held at numerous locations through Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI). Pop-upclinicswillbeheldonthefollowingschedule:. Monday(5/17) 10a.m. – 4p.m. LeelanauChristianNeighbors,7322E.DuckLake Rd.,Lake Leelanau. (Pfizerfor12+ofage,singledoseJohnson&Johnsonalso availableforage18+) Tuesday(5/18) 10a.m. – 5p.m. NMHSIClinic10767,TraverseHwy,Traverse...
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

FELLOWS: Onwards and upwards in local journalism world

Since childhood, I have been a major consumer of local, national and global news. Being in a household with parents who listened to National Public Radio and kept up with current events religiously, it was easy for me to get hooked. Since those early years, my news consumption has only increased as well as broadened, deepening my love of local journalism admiration for the reporters doing the work.
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Northwestern Mich...

LEGAL NOTICE Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) is accepting Requests for Proposal for Workers Compensation Insurance. Specifications can be found at the following email link: nmc.edu/rfp or by contacting Don Loeffler, NMC Purchasing Manager at dloeffler@nmc.edu. Northwestern Michigan College reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals, waive irregularities and to accept the proposal(s) that are in the best interest of NMC regardless of cost. May 14, 15, 16, 2021-3T566688.