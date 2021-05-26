Business in Brief: 05/26/2021
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road received a Thriving Communities Grant from Rotary Charities for its Career Investigator for Northwest Michigan program. The Career Investigator is a digital platform for 8th-12th graders to explore opportunities in STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers. This project builds upon a pilot design supported by a previous Rotary Charities seed grant “to help young people easily navigate STEM careers and connect to career pathways and regional employers,” according to a release from Newton’s Road.www.record-eagle.com