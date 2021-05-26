Cancel
Lower availability, higher prices for new Class 8 trucks can be expected

By Cliff Abbott
The Trucker
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. sales of new Class 8 trucks declined in April, according to data received from ACT Research. Sales of 19,714 trucks were 12.4% lower than the 22,512 sold in March. The March number, however, may have been artificially high due to February’s bad weather, which could have delayed some deliveries until the following month.

