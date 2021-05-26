Geek Girl Authority Crush of the Week: REAGAN WELLS

Netflix Announces First Details and Hosts for Geeked Week. Just a few days ago, Netflix announced its own virtual convention, Geeked Week. Now come more details. Starting June 7, the streaming platform will host a five-day online event that will bring the fans plenty of reveals and news from Netflix’s upcoming projects. Fans will see exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, BTS footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and much more. The lineup includes The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, Lucifer, Castlevania, Resident Evil, Cowboy Bebop, Sweet Tooth and many more. Now, the streaming platform has revealed that actor Rahul Kohli and Japanese-American YouTuber Mari Takahashi will host the whole convention. Special guest hosts include Trisha Hershberger, Erika Ishii, Geoff Keighley, Yuri Lowenthal, and Kiera Please.