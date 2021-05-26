Geek Girl Authority Crush of the Week: REAGAN WELLS

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, May 31, to Sunday, June 6. Please note: Due to risks from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in following current health guidelines recommending both social distancing and limited travel, this column will exclusively share virtual and drive-through events. During this time we will be including local, national, and international events, as well as separating them into weekly and daily categories. As time goes on and guidelines change, in-person events may be reintroduced.