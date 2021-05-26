How Technology Is Transforming the Online Gambling Industry?

Community in the gambling industry is a collective that builds the brand’s presence and fuels it with an energy that makes the communication between the brand and its supporters personal, simple, and enjoyable. Loyalty, transparency, and influence – the combination of these factors create the actual value that the communities in gaming or the gambling industry strive for. This makes a gaming environment far more than just a place to pop in and play. It becomes a group of like-minded individuals that can share ideas, chat, and become a part of something bigger. FortuneJack, a pioneering bitcoin casino, established in 2014, which enables transactions across bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies knows this well. They place a huge emphasis on nurturing their community, communicating with them, and building a social basis for their brand. We spoke to Tornike Kipiani and Saba Khimshiashvili of FortuneJack.