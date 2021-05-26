Cancel
Dearborn, MI

State gas prices drop slightly

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 16 days ago

DEARBORN — The state average of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline decreased slightly for the second straight week. Michigan gas prices averaged $2.93 a gallon on Sunday, a drop of 2 cents from the week before and 3 cents from two weeks ago, according to the report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.

