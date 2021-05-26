Here’s the Ultimate Pre-Vegas Timeline for Manufacturers

ONE OF THE most hectic and busy trade shows is (finally!) upon us and while we have dearly missed the in-person interaction, we certainly have not missed the frustration and chaos that come along with being an exhibitor. Sometimes it seems as if Murphy’s Law was created especially for this show — if something can go wrong, it almost certainly will. So, with most buyers coming to Vegas this year not having been to a major trade in over a year, it is more crucial than ever to make sure you are adequately prepared. That is why I put together the ultimate Pre-Vegas timeline to make sure this year’s show doesn’t flop for you or your company.