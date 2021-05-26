The John Kincade Show 5-26-2021
John opens with his preview of Sixers Wizards game 2 tonight (0:04-23:01). Jamie complains about the Phillies’ defense or lack thereof (23:01-46:08). John laments Joe Girardi’s failures so far this year (46:08-1:09:29). Bob debates Ben Simmons vs Maurice Cheeks’ numbers to this point in their careers (1:09:29-1:32:13). Adam Schefter joins the show to discuss Nick Sirianni settling into the Eagles’ head coaching job (1:32:13-1:55:17). The guys preview more of tonight’s Sixers-Wiz game (1:55:17-2:16:46). Pat’s Takes (2:16:46-2:39:54). The show wraps up with some old VHS tapes the guys loved (2:39:54-3:02:01).975thefanatic.com