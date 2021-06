A favorite in the PokerStars online poker calendar, the Spring Championship of Online Poker is now becoming entrenched in the US. For the first time in US online poker, 2021 saw three SCOOPs, named for their respective states: PASCOOP, NJSCOOP and MISCOOP. Pennsylvania kicked things off, followed by New Jersey and Michigan. It was the sophomore edition of PASCOOP, while regulated online poker is new this year in Michigan, so the 2021 MISCOOP is the first run of that series.