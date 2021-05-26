Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millbury, MA

Kolifrath looks to put up big numbers for Woolie baseball

millburysutton.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLBURY — Those fans of the long ball in high school baseball need not look much further than Millbury High School's own Max Kolifrath to uncover a bona fide power hitter. In 2019, the then-sophomore belted three homeruns on the season to show that he had plenty of pop in his bat, and now, two years later with a gap-season lost to COVID-19, the 6-foot-2-inch 250-pound muscular starting first baseman is anxious to help lead his Woolie mates into post-season competition with his bat and glove.

www.millburysutton.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Big Numbers#Football Season#College Baseball#Junior Year#Millbury High School#Mhs#St Michael S College#Covid#St Michael#Purple Knights#Baseball Season#Summer Ball#Millbury Varsity Football#Sophomores#Juniors#Post Season Competition#Millbury Athletics#Seasons#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Worcester County, MAthegardnernews.com

High school girls' lacrosse: A year later than expected, Oakmont alum Cudak bringing familiar tenets to Spartans

ASHBURNHAM — If the 2021 Oakmont Regional girls’ lacrosse team is looking for a team slogan, ‘new beginnings’ could very well do the trick. Those new beginnings were supposed to start last year, when Karlene Cudak, a 2015 Oakmont graduate and an alum of its girls’ lacrosse team, was selected by athletic director Eric Dawley to replace Bina Milger, who wasn’t returning after having led the team from 2017-2019.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to...