Kolifrath looks to put up big numbers for Woolie baseball

MILLBURY — Those fans of the long ball in high school baseball need not look much further than Millbury High School's own Max Kolifrath to uncover a bona fide power hitter. In 2019, the then-sophomore belted three homeruns on the season to show that he had plenty of pop in his bat, and now, two years later with a gap-season lost to COVID-19, the 6-foot-2-inch 250-pound muscular starting first baseman is anxious to help lead his Woolie mates into post-season competition with his bat and glove.