Reno, NV

Gary Platt Manufacturing’s Lido and Sonoma Club barstools are perfect accent pieces for bars at Tamarack Casino Reno

By CDC Newswire ·
cdcgamingreports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (May 25, 2021) – Tamarack Casino is a Reno local’s favorite destination, and Reno’s own Gary Platt Manufacturing provided stunning custom seating for the casino’s new Nevada Steak bar. Guests at Nevada Steak can enjoy the restaurant’s exceptional value and atmosphere while relaxing in the unsurpassed comfort of...

www.cdcgamingreports.com
Person
Kyle Sullivan
#Food Drink#Nev#Larry Brown#Black Leather#Tamarack Casino Reno#The Sonoma Club#Tamarack Junction#Nevada Steak#Monaco#Us Patent#Lido Barstools#Hospitality Venues#Antique Brass Studs#Chairs#Bars#Distressed Brown Leather
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Reno, NVnnbw.com

20 Reno-Sparks restaurants take part in API Heritage Month event

Kurtis Tan was trying to avoid a career in the restaurant business. Growing up with parents who worked in the industry, Tan saw firsthand how much time and energy they poured into serving Asian cuisine, managing employees and keeping their doors open. “I saw how hard my parents, and a...
Reno, NVmynews4.com

More than ten new shops set to open at The Village at Rancharrah in June

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tolles Development Company announced Monday several new shops are coming to The Village at Rancharrah. The Village at Rancharrah is an indoor/outdoor shopping and dining venue that is open to the public. The newest shops announced include:. Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar.
Reno, NVPosted by
Jenny Justice

How to Have Hot Girl Summer in Reno

We have been ready for hot girl summer for ages now, right ladies? Now, truth be told my hot girl summer is also nerd girl summer, mom girl summer, chill girl summer, magic girl summer, but still the term we all lean in to and can’t wait for is hot girl summer.
Reno, NVtahoeonstage.com

Unveiled, unleashed: Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber

Tim Snider, a Reno native known for performing in his bare feet and drawing his violin bow into curly frays, unveils his new band Saturday at the Crystal Bay Casino. A “world-folk hybrid,” Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber is a six-piece group comprised of players from the Biggest Little City.
Reno, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Multiple Reno hotel-casinos to allow guests vaccinated against COVID-19 to go mask-free

Several major Reno hotel-casinos will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks indoors, citing new federal, state and local guidelines. Representatives for the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Grand Sierra Resort, Caesars Entertainment and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino confirmed with the Reno Gazette Journal on Friday that guests who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will now be allowed to go mask-free inside their properties.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in Reno

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: State of the Art Digitally connected “Smart Home” Condominium Unit centrally located in the heart of downtown Reno just a few steps away from the beautiful Truckee River and Wingfield Park. The thoughtfully remodeled Studio unit is blue tooth enabled and digitally connected throughout. The finishes have been reimagined with the sophisticated styling of a European Pied-à-terre. Ask the Google Assistant via Smart Home Hub to control your lights, window shades, heating/cooling, door locks & more Listing Agent: Rob Simpson Email Address: nvsimpson@yahoo.com Broker: Trans-Action Realty 500 This Turnkey hands free love shack is filled with natural light from the oversized windows, great Southern exposure and peek a boo Mountain View! Located in a true Vintage Mid-Century High Rise, the property features include a fabulous rooftop deck for star gazing and entertaining. Step out for a short walk and you’ll discover award winning restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, museums, movie theaters, Reno Aces baseball stadium, entertainment, a co-op grocery and much more. The University of Nevada provides higher education just minutes away. For those felling lucky you can visit a nearby casino and for the outdoor enthusiast you’re just a short drive away from winter recreation and multiple golf courses. As a full time residence, a weekend home or an Airbnb investment opportunity, the attention to detail and aesthetic features of this one of a kind condominium will deliver a true pride of ownership.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rob Simpson, Trans-Action Realty 500 at 775-284-1313</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning mansion over-looking the Truckee River - fully restored with a quality reminiscent of Old World Craftsmanship. Features include 8 bedroom suites, 9 full & 5 half baths, 9 fireplaces, grand ballroom, parlor, library, wine cellar/tasting room, large game room, new kitchen with butlers pantry adjoining formal dining room that seats 80+ guests & 3 large terraces. Walk to Reno's downtown lifestyle from the crown jewel of the world's Biggest Little City - new home of Tesla Gigafactory & other majors.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katrine Watson, Chase International - TC at 866-889-4817</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The BIGGEST Condo in the Palladio in Downtown Reno, NV "The Biggest Little City in the World". If you love luxury High Rise living in the middle of all the action; you have found your destination. Just a wonderful location and place to be! Also present is a wine chiller and dry bar, 2 balconies, storage and 2 assigned parking spaces in a secured garage. New security system will be completed by mid April. Must have key fob to enter elevators, parking garage and front door. "Pets upon approval". Entertainment, dining, gaming, post office, salon, bars, world renown events such as Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, Santa Crawl, Italian Festival; all literally just steps outside your front door. There is no other Downtown Reno, Luxury High Rise with better location, views or amenities. THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy De Haan, Chase International-Damonte at 866-471-5356</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a West facing unit with fantastic views of the mountains and wonderful sunsets to be seen from your private decks. This home was used as a getaway so is like new. This is a wonderful home within walking distance to everything downtown Reno has to offer, walking and bicycle paths along the Truckee River, fine dining, theater, shows, Reno's almost year round activities and much more!The kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar with an open floor plan. Listing Agent: Tim M Koskinen Email Address: timkoskinen@charter.net Broker: Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC Condo is furnished which could be purchased with or without. Owners use the unit on occaision only. Easy to show!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tim Koskinen, Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC at 775-473-8899</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Keeping the Tahoe Rim Trail beautiful

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the weather warms up, more people are heading up to the Tahoe Rim Trail. Including the local non-profit that provides the maintenance on the Trail. “We’re getting out there seeing what kind of damage the snow did to the trail and the trail corridor,” said Lindsey Schultz, the Outdoor Programs Director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.
Reno, NVHouston Chronicle

Downtown Reno beautification project comes to life with new landscaping and mural by nationally recognized artist Brad Carney

RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Reno was selected as one of 16 city projects in the first year of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative. Bloomberg’s award, coupled with an additional Nevada Main Street grant, allowed the Downtown Reno Partnership, City of Reno, and local landscape and engineering firms to collaborate on a beautification project a decade in the making.Artist Brad Carney was selected to design a mural and lead 300 community volunteers to turn 15,000 square feet of bare concrete into a programmable art plaza just as the city reopens after a year of COVID lockdowns.