Seattle School Board to vote on full in-person learning plan

SEATTLE — In a few months, tens of thousands of students will be back in Seattle classrooms, but until now, Seattle Public Schools has not said how it will fully reopen schools.

At an online town hall Tuesday, the district shared significant changes administrators plan to make for the 2021 - 2022 school year.

SPS must get school board approval for its recovery plan if it wants to secure roughly $93 million in federal grants from the American Recovery Act through 2024.

School leaders want to make sure every student at all 104 schools is ready to transition back to in-person learning five days a week.

The adjustments include:

Removing daily health screening for students, staff, and visitors

Social distancing will be changed from 6 feet to 3 feet to accommodate more students in classrooms

Additional staffing, including counselors and social workers

Virtual learning options will still be available, but details have yet to be finalized

Middle school athletics will return, but the district is still working on a plan

Face coverings will still be required for everyone indoors

The school board will vote on the plan at its meeting Wednesday night.

©2021 Cox Media Group