Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle School Board to vote on full in-person learning plan

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMzQq_0aC0JnX600

SEATTLE — In a few months, tens of thousands of students will be back in Seattle classrooms, but until now, Seattle Public Schools has not said how it will fully reopen schools.

At an online town hall Tuesday, the district shared significant changes administrators plan to make for the 2021 - 2022 school year.

SPS must get school board approval for its recovery plan if it wants to secure roughly $93 million in federal grants from the American Recovery Act through 2024.

School leaders want to make sure every student at all 104 schools is ready to transition back to in-person learning five days a week.

The adjustments include:

  • Removing daily health screening for students, staff, and visitors
  • Social distancing will be changed from 6 feet to 3 feet to accommodate more students in classrooms
  • Additional staffing, including counselors and social workers
  • Virtual learning options will still be available, but details have yet to be finalized
  • Middle school athletics will return, but the district is still working on a plan
  • Face coverings will still be required for everyone indoors

The school board will vote on the plan at its meeting Wednesday night.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Plan#Seattle Public Schools#Online Students#Online Schools#School Counselors#Online Learning#Seattle School Board#Sps#Cox Media Group#Seattle Classrooms#School Board Approval#School Leaders#School Year#Virtual Learning Options#Federal Grants#Middle School#Daily Health Screening#Town Hall#Transition#Social Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Stanwood, WASkagit Valley Herald

School Board picks Deborah Rumbaugh as new superintendent

The Stanwood-Camano School Board selected Deborah Rumbaugh as the district's next superintendent after a vote early Friday. The School Board voted unanimously for Rumbaugh, the executive director of instructional leadership in the Highline School District in King County, after interacting with three finalists this week in daylong interviews and meetings throughout the district and community. She will start July 1.
Stanwood, WAHeraldNet

Deborah Rumbaugh chosen to lead Stanwood schools

STANWOOD — Deborah Rumbaugh, an assistant superintendent of the Highline School District in King County, was selected Friday to be the next superintendent of the Stanwood-Camano School District. The district board voted unanimously to hire Rumbaugh to lead the 4,400-student district during a special meeting early Friday. Rumbaugh would grasp...
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Study: Washington Ranks Second Best State for Nurses

Washington state is the second-best state for nurses, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In light of the current pandemic crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses — particularly new graduates — pick a successful place to live and work. It did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to nursing job opportunities in each market.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
King County, WAPosted by
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Local Artists lead ‘Vax to the Future,’ new initiative to encourage vaccines

From left to right: button design sketches by Blanca Santander and Kelly Froh. This weekend, in partnership with 4Culture, Public Health – Seattle & King County will kick off a series of events: Vax to the Future. Working with local artists and musicians, the first event is on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Kent’s ShoWare Center, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring The Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project, a multi-generational, multi-ethnic women’s Caribbean steel drum band.
King County, WAmulticare.org

Administrative Internship Program

The MultiCare Administrative Internship program is a summertime opportunity that takes place over 10-13 weeks. Students in a Masters-level health administration, business administration or similar field will be exposed to the complexity of the health care industry through various projects and preceptor shadowing. The internship program is designed to be...
Kent, WASeattle Times

New Beginnings church provides vaccines to all, but focuses on Black, Kent area residents

KENT — Visitors exiting the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship were met with a round of applause and cheers from volunteers stationed throughout the building last week. Minutes before, they had received their second COVID-19 vaccine inside of the church’s spacious gym, which had been transformed into a standing vaccine clinic. Volunteer medical professionals, many of whom are members of the church, injected patients in a partitioned-off area in the back. Near the gym’s basketball hoop, dozens of people sat at least 6 feet apart to be observed for allergic reactions after receiving their vaccine.
King County, WAkentreporter.com

Kentlake senior Baeza Lakew wins prestigious Jefferson Scholarship

Kentlake High School senior Baeza Lakew has received a prestigious Jefferson Scholarship to attend the University of Virginia. It is one of the most highly selective merit scholarships in the nation and is worth more than $293,000 over four years. The Jefferson Scholars Foundation at the University of Virginia selected Baeza as one of 38 recipients of the award. She will commence her studies in the fall at the Charlottesville school.
King County, WAvalleyrecord.com

Grocery store workers and the hazard pay movement | Roegner

There isn’t much positive about what we have all been through the last year with the coronavirus. But a couple of areas should be at the top of the list for our appreciation. One is scientific experts and their work on the vaccines. Another is that we have a much better understanding of what, and who, are essential to the work force.
Kent, WAauburnexaminer.com

Kent, Renton, and Seattle Southside Chambers host 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit

The second annual PNW Economic Equity Summit, produced in partnership with the Kent Chamber, Renton Chamber, and Seattle Southside Chamber, aims to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces; specifically the economic inequities and systemic racism in housing, healthcare, and policy in the Pacific Northwest.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Kraken’s foundation seeks to ‘show up’ in Seattle communities, and provide more than hockey and money

Melinda Giovengo has seen promises come and go during her three decades spent navigating ways to keep homeless youths off the street. So when she sat down four years ago with Tim Leiweke and his partners who eventually birthed the Kraken’s expansion NHL team, Giovengo was skeptical. As executive director of Seattle-based YouthCare, she often had heard pitches by companies promising to help with critical job training for the homeless teens and young adults residing within her shelter spaces. But things rarely progressed beyond piecemeal work placements.